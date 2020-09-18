Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has suspended the implementation of reduced physical distancing in public transport, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this means physical distancing in public vehicles remains at one meter.

"Secretary Tugade just announced in the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) meeting that we go back to one-meter distancing in the meantime in public transport while the President (Rodrigo Duterte) has no decision yet that it can be reduced to 0.75 (meter)," he said.

The IATF has made a recommendation to Duterte on the physical distancing that will be observed in public transport.

Roque earlier said Duterte could make the decision Thursday.

But in the press briefing, the spokesman said the decision could not be made yet.

"It may not happen yet because the report that the President will study is still to be submitted today," he said.

He said Duterte may announce the decision on Monday when he makes again a public message.

Some medical groups have raised concern on the DOTr earlier decision to relax physical distancing in public transport as coronavirus cases may surge. Celerina Monte/DMS