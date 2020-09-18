The Philippine government vowed on Thursday to further strengthen its relationship with Japan under the leadership of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Malacañang congratulates Suga as the successor of Shinzo Abe, who quit as Japanese premier due to health problems.

"The Duterte administration is ready to work with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in further strengthening the strategic bilateral cooperation, building on the special relationship established with former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo," he said.

He said the Philippines considers Japan as a "close friend, a friend closer than a brother."

"We are committed to do everything to make these ties move to strength to greater strength," Roque added.

Suga, 71, was chosen by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to replace Abe, who announced his intention to resign in August due to health problems. Abe was the longest serving prime minister in Japan. Celerina Monte/DMS