The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday debunked news reports saying the administrative cases of two cops allegedly involved in the death of a 15-year old girl in Ilocos Sur were dismissed.

“The fact is, the Internal Affairs Service has resolved the administrative case against the two respondents for 'conduct unbecoming of a police officer', with the penalty of dismissal from the service,” Police General Camilo Cascolan said in a press briefing.

Cascolan said Police Staff Sergeants Randy Ramos and Marawi Torda are also undergoing summary hearing for murder.

“This only goes to show that misconduct and breach of discipline have no place in the PNP,” he said.

“We will continue to actively sustain the momentum of our internal cleansing campaign without fear or favor,” he added.

Last July, the two cops allegedly shot the victim shortly after she and her cousin filed complaints against them for acts of lasciviousness and rape.

The victim and her cousin were apprehended by the suspects for allegedly violating quarantine protocols after they were caught drunk.

The chief of Cabugao Municipal Police Station is also facing administrative cases for obstruction of justice when he failed to give assistance and even convinced the victims not to file charges against the two police officers.

Because of the incident, all personnel from Cabugao and San Juan police stations were relieved from their post. Ella Dionisio/DMS