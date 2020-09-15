A record number of deaths of 259 from coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) in a single day were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday.

This surpassed 186 deaths reported by the DOH last September 12.

Majority of these deaths took place in the National Capital Region with 154. But 66 deaths happened in July and 67 in August. Total deaths from COVID-19 are now at 4,630.

Recoveries came in at 249, placing the total at 207, 504. The DOH said 297 other cases were previously tagged as recoveries but were removed from the list.

There were 4,699 new cases reported by the DOH, raising total cases to 265,888. Active cases amounted to 53, 754, of which 88.4 percent were asymptomatic. Critical cases reached 2.1 percent and severe, 1.3 percent.

The National Capital Region accounted for the majority of the new cases with 1, 498. DMS