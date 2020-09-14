Fil-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso faltered with a last round 76 to finish tied for 13th at the Japan Ladies Professional Golf Association (JLPGA) Championship Konica Minolta Cup Sunday.

Saso, one stroke behind the lead after Saturday's third round, faltered in the final day of action, as the sureness of touch that gave her two straight golf titles in her rookie season deserted the 19-year-old at the JFE Setonaikai GC, Okayama

Saso finished with 283, seven shots behind the winner, Saki Nagamine of Japan, who fired a 69 for a 276. DMS