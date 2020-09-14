The Department of National Defense (DND) said stricter guidelines are being crafted to avoid incidents similar to the case of United States Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who killed a Filipino transgender in 2014.

Pemberton, ordered released by the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court after serving his jail term for killing Jennifer Laude, was pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte. He was deported Sunday morning.

"Although we have not had any exercises in the Philippines since the COVID-19 pandemic affected our country, we have engaged our American counterparts in frank discussions regarding future incidents involving visiting military personnel," Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman said Sunday.

"Both sides are now more circumspect and, as a result, stricter guidelines will be crafted and implemented in the conduct of joint exercises, if there will be any and if the termination of the VFA (Visiting Forces Agreement) remains suspended," he added.

After Pemberton's release from his detention in Camp Aguinaldo, Pemberton boarded a military aircraft bound for the United States at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, at 9:14 am. Robina Asido/DMS