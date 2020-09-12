The Department of Health (DOH) new cases surged for the third straight as it reported 4,040 incidents on Friday.

Total cases are now 254, 964 of which 62, 250 are active cases. According to disposition of active cases, mild cases are 88.8 percent. Asymptomatic cases are 8.4 percent, critical 1.7 percent and severe 1.1 percent.

The National Capital Region remains the top source of new cases with 1,813. Cavite followed with 435, Rizal 218, Bulacan 195 and Laguna 171.

Forty-two persons died from COVID-19, said DOH. This brought total fatalities to 4,108.

There were 566 persons who bounced back from COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 186, 606. DMS