まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

9月11日のまにら新聞から

NDRRMC conducts online quake drill

［ 192 words｜2020.9.11｜英字 ］

Despite health protocols implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) conducted an online program for the 3rd Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on Thursday.

The online drill conducted via zoom conference was shown live via YouTube and at the Facebook page of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

The event that was led by NDRRMC chairman Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Fortunato Dela Peña and others.

In his message, Lorenzana reminded the public that health protocols should also be followed in times of disaster.

"We also remind that we should not just prepare for the pandemic, together with the producers that should be followed during evacuation we should also consider the protocols for the safety of the public during the pandemic," he said.

"Let us also give importance on the information campaign, education and communication as well as the changes on the on earthquake preparations, planning and other activities related to the NSED," he added.

The conference that has been watched by at least 4,700 viewers in Facebook was also attended by students, teachers and other government officials. Robina Asido/DMS