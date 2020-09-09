The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday announced a second reshuffle of senior officials, including two-star and one-star generals, to new posts to take the lead in Camp Crame-based units and regional offices.

General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan named Major General Marni Marcos Jr as the new Director for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) effective on September 10, 2020, while Major General Celso Pestano is set to take the helm of the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (DICTM).

Brig. General Bernard Banac was named as the new director of the PNP Training Service after serving as PNP spokesperson and chief of Public Information Office for 20 months.

Banac will be replaced by Col. Ysmael Yu as acting PIO chief starting September 9.

Cascolan also designated Brig. General Pascual Munoz Jr. as the regional director of Mimaropa ( Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Brig. General Jonnel Estomo as the regional cirector of Central Visayas.

Other senior officials moved to new posts were:

Brig. General Benjamin Acorda Jr. - Deputy Director for Intelligence

Brig. General Edgar Monsalve - director, Intelligence Group

Brig. General Joseph Ulysses Gohel - director, PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group

Brig. General Albert Ignatius Ferro - acting director for Integrated Police Operations, Southern Luzon

Brig. General Danilo Macerin - executive officer, Directorate for Operation

Brig. General Sterling Raymund Blanco - deputy director for administration, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

Brig. General Rhoderick Armamento - director, Center for Police Strategy Management

Brig. General Alex Sintin - acting cirector, National Police Training Institute

Brig. General Jimili Macaraeg - director, Logistic Support Service

Brig. General Nicerio Obaob - Office of Chief, Philippine National Police

Col. Roel Acidre - acting deputy regional director for administration, Police Regional Office Caraga

Col. Celso Bael - acting executive officer, Directorate for Intelligence

Col. Franco Simborio - acting chief, PNP Command Center

Col. Leo Francisco - acting deputy regional director for administration, Police Regional Office 3

The new designations will be effective starting September 9. Ella Dionisio/DMS