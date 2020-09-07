Joint Task Force COVID Shield Commander Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday said the privacy of the public will be respected when police start monitoring social media to look for those who are violating quarantine protocols.

“We will not interfere in their privacy...we do not care what they do inside their homes in regard to quarantine rules and regulations,” Eleazar said in a radio interview.

He said they will mostly monitor activities conducted outside residences like drinking sessions.

Eleazar also debunked the claim of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is using the pandemic to turn the country into a police state.

On Saturday, the JTF commander instructed all police commanders and their men to regularly monitor the social media for violations of quarantine protocols, as mass gathering for drinking session and other forms of celebrations are either posted by netizens online to complain on the violations committed or some netizens are inadvertently posting the photos and videos of the celebrations they would attend.

Eleazar said there are also other Facebook pages which post photos and videos of quarantine protocol violations on the streets that would be captured by Closed Circuit Television (CCTVs) and dashcams.

“The social media are full of photos and evidence of hardheaded people deliberately violating the quarantine protocols. These can be used as pieces of evidence to warn, to fine and to summon the people concerned in coordination with the barangay officials concerned,” he said.

Among the usual photos and videos being posted in the social media are violations of the motorcycle pillion riding and photos and videos of drinking sessions.

Eleazar said those who would be caught engaging in drinking sessions might face additional charges especially if there is an existing liquor ban in their respective communities.

He also appealed to the netizens to assist the PNP in running after the violators of quarantine protocols, even if those involved are policemen. Ella Dionisio/DMS