Police on Friday said they will find out if former Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog was ill when he arrived in Misamis Occidental last September 3.

In a radio interview, Northern Mindanao police director Brig. General Rolando Anduyan said Parojinog, who was detained in Camp Crame, was not in good condition when he arrived.

“We are investigating it. He might be sick since he came from Manila,” Anduyan said.

“I also asked our personnel because we are taking care of him because he is a prominent person... We don’t know if he is sad because of the cases he is facing... He didn't look good when he arrived,” he added.

Anduyan said illness is part of the investigation since the county is facing the COVID-19 threat.

Parojinog came from Metro Manila where most of his cases were recorded.

Anduyan said a jail guard was trying to wake up Parojinog Friday morning but he did not respond.

“That’s why we called for a medical team,” he said.

Earlier Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. General Bernard Banac said Parojinog died in the detention facility of Ozamiz City Police Station around 6am.

Parojinog went to Ozamiz City to attend a court hearing on Friday.

Banac said there were no signs of violence. He added that PNP chief General Camilo Cascolan ordered Anduyan to place the Ozamiz Police chief and all night shift duty personnel under restrictive custody for the investigation.

The PNP Custodial Center security team was also placed under investigation to determine their liabilities. Ella Dionisio/DMS