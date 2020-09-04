The Philippine National Police (PNP) said they will investigate the death of nine Muslim farmers in Cotabato as police officers are being tagged as perpetrators of the crime.

In a TV interview late Wednesday, PNP chief Lt. General Camilo Cascolan said they will come up with an investigating team to look into the Kabacan killing last August 29.

“Yes, if that would be the case, we will investigate that. We will come up with an investigating team (that) will look into that matter,” Cascolan said.

Nakaisa Labor Coalition said, quoting the regional director of the Commission of Human Rights, policemen were involved in the killings.

“CHR-12 reported that relatives of the ninth victim, identified as Nasher Guiaman, told CHR investigators before he died in the hospital that policemen stopped and shot them,” the group said.

The trade unions under Nagkaisa joined the calls of the Bishop of Kidapawan and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on Muslim Mindanao for an “impartial investigation”.

They are calling the Department of Justice (DOJ) to send National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents to uncover the truth in the reported massacre. Ella Dionisio/DMS