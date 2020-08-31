Over 300 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Special Action Force (SAF) will be deployed to help maintain peace and security in Jolo, Sulu, an official said on Sunday.

“It is confirmed that the PNP will send one battalion composed of about 348 personnel to help maintain peace and security in Jolo, Sulu,” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a radio interview.

He said half of those to be deployed will come from the National Capital Region and the other half from other parts of Mindanao.

“So they are now preparing to go to Jolo, Sulu in addition to our forces in JTF (Joint Task Force) Sulu together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP),” he added.

The police personnel in Sulu will be augmented following the twin blasts that transpired in Barangay Walled City last August 24 which resulted to the death of 15 people, including a cop and soldiers, and wounding of more than 70 others. Ella Dionisio/DMS