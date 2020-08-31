Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana on Sunday said he will no longer push for the declaration of martial law in Sulu as there can be other better options to address the threats of terrorism in the province.

“I drop my recommendation for ML (martial law) declaration over Sulu despite the turmoil as there might be other better options,” Sobejana said in a statement.

The official said he gives due respect to the wisdom of the national leadership and the sentiment of the general public.

“But I felt it appropriate to share with you that the military had displayed utmost professionalism and maturity during our martial law implementation in Sulu when I was the JTF (Joint Task Force) Sulu Commander in 2017,” he said.

“We have realized substantial gains in our security efforts,” he added.

Among the gains include the reduction of the number of kidnap victims from 54 to three; neutralization of some Abu Sayyaf Group key leaders; and surrender of more than a hundred of ASG members.

Sobejana also cited that more than a thousand loose and undocumented firearms were handed over; no single bomb attacked perpetrated by the ASGs; and local chief executives were present in the province, and in their respective municipalities and barangays, among others.

“We remain committed to protect the interest of our Tausug brothers and sisters and the rest of the Filipino,” Sobejana said.

Last week, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also considered the re-imposition of martial law in Mindanao following the deadly explosion in Jolo, Sulu, killing 15 people, including soldiers and a cop, and injuring over 70 others.

"Yes the re-imposition of martial law in Mindanao is one of the options that we are considering but what we need right now are measures that can be immediately implemented so we could right away arrest and check on activities of terrorist groups operating not only in Jolo, Sulu but in the entire island of Mindanao," AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said in a television interview.

"It (martial law) remains as an option to us but for now what is important are actions, measures that can be immediately implemented and executed because you know martial law, it would pass legislative process and would need congressional approval and that would take time. What we need now are immediate actions," he added.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, military's Western Mindanao Command chief, said there is no need to declare martial law if the people in Sulu will actively cooperate with the authorities.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan has expressed opposition to place the province under martial law. Ella Dionisio/DMS