President Rodrigo Duterte visited on Sunday Jolo, Sulu following the deadly twin blasts last August 24.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a message to reporters, said that the President condoled with some of the victims of the explosions and conferred with local officials there.

He said Duterte was expected to be back in Manila on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, Duterte, during a virtual concert titled "Singing for the President," said he would visit Jolo.

"I’m going to Jolo, I will go straight to Jolo, at the blast site. I will give importance to the death of my soldiers, my policeman," he said.

"I’ll go there to fulfill the duty of a commander-in-chief," he added.

The twin explosions that rocked Barangay Walled City killed 15 people, including eight soldiers and one policeman. More than 70 individuals, including 20 soldiers and six cops, were also injured in the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS