Eight people were killed after they were ordered to dismount from their motorcycles by armed men who shot dead in Kabacan, North Cotabato Saturday.

Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, regional police spokesman, said the suspects flagged down the

victims, forced them to get off their motorcycles and shot them.

Rescuers brought the lone survivor was brought to an undisclosed hospital for treatment Capellan said, quoting a police report.

Six of the victims were identified as Sagandig Zaylon, Jaidin Musaid, Bin Laden Dimanalao, Catinding Cagayaon and Budsal Jakaria Alipusan.

The victims are from different towns in North Cotabato and Maguindanao. DMS