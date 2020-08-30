The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached more than 90 for the fourth straight day after the Department of Health (DOH said Saturday 94 persons died.

Majority of the COVID-19 deaths were in the National Capitol Region with 54. Total fatalities are at 3,419.

The DOH said new cases reached 3,637, with 2,030 from the NCR.

Total COVID-19 cases are at 213, 131, of which 74, 611 are active.

Six hundred fifty-five persons survived COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 135, 101. DMS