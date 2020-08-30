President Rodrigo Duterte said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced he was stepping down from office on Friday, '' is to me and the Filipino people--a true friend, closer than a brother.''

Duterte, in a statement on Saturday, said it was ''with much regret that I learned of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation.''

Abe was ''a leader with a bold vision and firm determination to do what was best for his country and our region.''

Duterte said under Abe's tenure as prime minister '' the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan, now a strategic relationship, greatly flourished.''

''What we have worked for and achieved together lays the foundation for an even closer friendship and cooperation between our countries in the future,'' said Duterte.

Duterte said he will not forget'' Prime Minister Abe's kindness and strength of character.''

He said Abe was ''gracious, accepting my invitation to visit Davao City where I and Honeylet welcomed him and Madame Akie warmly in my humble home,''referring to a 2017 two-day official visit by the premier and his wife to the Philippines.

"To Prime Minister Abe, I pray for your speedy and full recovery," said Duterte. DMS