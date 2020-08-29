A Philippine Coast Guard personnel who recently recovered from Coronavirus disease was found dead floating in Manila Bay on Thursday.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, identified the dead PCG personnel as Petty Officer Second Class (PO2) Richard Gonzales one of the crew of BRP Corregidor which is docked at Pier 13, South Harbor.

Balilo said Gonzales was found positive for COVID-19 on August 16 and recovered from the disease after few days of medication and isolation at the Eva Macapagal Quarantine Facility.

He said Gonzales was last seen alive inside his room at BRP Corregidor last August 26 and found by the Manila Police District while floating at the vicinity waters of Pier 13 in South Harbor the following day.

"Coast Guard Surface Support Force Investigation Team and Manila Police District (MPD) Homicide Section found no signs indicative of foul play," said Balilo.

"Pieces of documentary evidence discovered and initial interviews suggested that the victim was going through financial problems," he stated.

"Possible marital discord between the victim and his common law wife is being looked upon," he added.

Balilo said the "autopsy has not yet been initiated as of yesterday, 27 August 2020, due to his COVID-19 history, but his latest negative RT-PCR test result as of 23 August 2020 was already submitted to the MPD Homicide Section to support the PCG’s and family's request for autopsy".

He said representatives of the victim's family boarded BRP Corregidor (AE-891) Thursday afternoon and are cooperating with the CGSSF Investigation Team and the MPD Homicide Section.

"A designated liaison officer is now facilitating all claims and assistance for the victim's family," he said.

"The incident remains under investigation. Further information will be provided after the conduct of interviews with the family members, the retrieval of the victim’s cellular phone, and the release of the victim’s autopsy results," he added. Robina Asido/DMS