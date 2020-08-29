Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday said he submitted his recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte on who will be the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“I submitted three names to the President,” Año said in a Viber message to The Daily Manila Shimbun.

In a separate message, Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said they cannot reveal the names for now.

“The President may choose from the list or he has also the discretion to appoint anyone from all the generals of the PNP,” Malaya said.

PNP chief General Archie Gamboa is set to retire on September 2.

In a statement, PNP said they are now preparing to render retirement honors for Gamboa and for possible change of command ceremony.

Police Brig. General Bernard Banac said it will be held at PNP Multi-Purpose Center in Camp Crame and subject to availability of Duterte who will be guest of honor and speaker and presiding officer.

“All invited officials will join the ceremony via video teleconferencing following quarantine restrictions… All health standards and safety protocols will be strictly observed,” Banac said.

Banac said other members of the PNP Command Group for the succession line to the Chief PNP are Police Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, Deputy Chief for Administration and head of the Administrative Support to Covid-19 Operations Task Force (ASCOTF); Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Deputy Chief for Operations and commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) COVID Shield; and Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, Chief of the PNP Directorial Staff.

“The PNP submits to the better judgment and freehand of the Chief Executive to exercise his prerogative of appointing the Chief PNP as provided by law,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS