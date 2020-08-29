Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla on Friday said they are ready to terminate their deal with China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC) Ltd. on the Sangley Airport Development Project if it will be a national security issue

.“If the President (Rodrigo Duterte) says, if the DND (Department of Defense) says that it is a security risk entering an agreement with them then we will terminate the agreement immediately,” he said in a TV interview

.He said it is up to the national government to make a risk assessment on CCCC. It has a joint venture with Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp. for the construction of the Sangley Point International Airport in Cavite.

“I want to build an airport. We found a partner, it seems they are involved in the South China issue but I will leave it to the DND (and) to the Office of the President to guide us on how we should pursue this,” said Remulla.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said he "strongly recommend" the termination of Philippine contract with any Chinese company involved in China's reclamation in the disputed South China Sea, just like in the United States.Included in the list was the CCCC and its subsidiaries.

Locsin said he will ask some government agencies if any of those Chinese companies that were banned by the US have dealings with them. Ella Dionisio/DMS