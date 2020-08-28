The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday said they will send an investigation team in Fatima Dos, Dasmariñas City, Cavite after an alleged video of its barangay captain who engaged in a sexual act via online conference app went viral.

Jorge Magno, president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) in Dasmarinas, said said the two officials who are both married have stepped down from their posts.

Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said they find the report disturbing because it goes against public morals and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of Public Officials and Employees.

“If true, this is unbecoming of an elected government official. We assured that we will investigate the incident and make the barangay captain held liable,” Malaya said.

“The DILG under the leadership of Secretary Eduardo M. Año does not condone nor tolerate such obscene behavior of any local government official who is expected to conduct himself in a manner befitting his public office,” he added.

Malaya said the DILG investigation team is mandated to submit soonest its investigation to determine the liability of the barangay captain and the treasurer and recommend his prosecution to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Dasmariñas.

He also urged the Dasmariñas City government to investigate the barangay captain since it also has disciplining authority over barangay officials.

“If all evidence points to the culpability of ( the official) he can be slapped with administrative cases and may even be removed from his position as barangay captain. Public office is a public trust,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS