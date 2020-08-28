The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) sees no problem to include the use of birth control in the curriculum of college students.

In a virtual press briefing, CHED chairman Prospero de Vera, however, said the subject matter should not be a separate unit or units but must be integrated only in existing subjects.

"If the addition is just to integrate it that will be an easier thing to do...we object only if it requires a new subject but if it is integrated in existing, that is not a very difficult thing to do," he said.

De Vera said the number of units and the curriculum in general education has been decided and is being implemented.

A bill has been pending in the Senate, which seeking to establish a national policy in preventing adolescent pregnancies and institutionalizing social protection for adolescent parents.

Senator Risa Hontiveros who is sponsoring the bill said that birth control use could be taught to the students, especially to those ages 10 to 21 years old. Celerina Monte/DMS