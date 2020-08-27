President Rodrigo Duterte will consider proposal from the security forces to declare martial law in Sulu subject to "legal and factual basis" following the deadly twin blasts that rocked the province recently.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in television interviews, said Duterte could just have been waiting for the official report and request of the security agencies.

"Well, the President will, of course, consider this recommendation," he said.

He said, however, that should Duterte declare martial law in Sulu, he should notify Congress and "Congress would have to be satisfied with both the legal and factual basis for the declaration and it is without prejudice to judicial review on both the factual and legal considerations for the imposition of martial law."

"So, although the recommendation has been made, tha President has to be very careful that it will pass the scrutiny of both the legislative and the judicial branches of government," Roque explained.

The leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police recommended for the imposition of martial law in Sulu.

Roque said Duterte's order was clear, which is to investigate the bombings and to serve justice for the victims.

He said it was not yet sure if Duterte would fly to Sulu as he cited the risks, such as the threat of coronavirus disease and that of the terrorists.

At least 14 people died and scores were wounded in the terrorist attacks in Jolo last Monday. Soldiers and policemen were among the casualties. Celerina Monte/DMS