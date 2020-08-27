Malacañang received on Wednesday the resignation letter of embattled Philippine Health Insurance Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Ricardo C. Morales.

"This is to confirm that the Office of the President has received today, August 26, the resignation letter of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) President and Chief Executive Officer Ricardo C. Morales," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to act on Morales' resignation.

"We are still awaiting President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's further action/instruction on the matter," Roque said.

Duterte earlier ordered the Department of Justice to form an inter-agency task force to investigate the alleged massive corruption in PhilHealth and conduct a lifestyle check of its officials.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has yet to submit the findings of the task force's investigation.

The Senate and the House of Representatives were also conducting separate probes in aid of legislation regarding the alleged corruption in the state-run health insurer. Celerina Monte/DMS