8月26日のまにら新聞から

Police chief in Cotabato killed during hot pursuit operation

2020.8.26

The chief of the Carmen Municipal Police Station was killed during a hot pursuit operation against a shooting incident suspect in Cotabato Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, regional police spokesperson, Major Joan Resurreccion was shot by the unidentified suspect they are chasing in a quarry site at Sitio Tawantawan, Barangay Poblacion, Carmen municipality.

The suspect was allegedly responsible for the death of a foreigner in that barangay around 10am.

"Resurreccion was immediately brought to the nearest hospital but was unable to survive from the gunshot wounds," said Capellan. Ella Dionisio/DMS