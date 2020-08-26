The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday said they filed murder charges against seven alleged suspects on the killing of National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) director Roland Cortez and his driver last month.

In a press briefing, QCPD Director Brig. General Ronnie Montejo said they have filed two counts of murder before the prosecutor on Monday against the seven suspects.

“As of yesterday, we have filed the case through the online Prosecutor’s Office against seven suspects. The thorough investigation conducted by QCPD really found a basis to file cases against the suspects,” Montejo said.

Montejo said the suspects include a certain Sonny Sandicho, 42 years old; Clarita Avila, NCMH chief administrative officer, George Serrano, NCMH employee; Harly Pagarigan, NCMH employee; Roman Eugenio, 44 years old; Cristina Riego; and Edieson Riego.

Police Major Elmer Monsalve, head of the QCPD's Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit ( CIDU), they were able to identify Sandicho after the Philippine National Police Anti Cybercrime Group enhanced the captured plate number of the vehicle use by the suspects last July 30.

The vehicle was their getaway car after leaving the motorcycle they used in killing Cortez.

Monsalve said Sandicho is the driver of the motorcycle while Pagaringan, the alleged gunman, is his backrider.

After a series of follow up investigations, they were able to arrest Eugenio who informed them that the getaway vehicle was being hidden by his live-in partner and Sandicho’s cousin, Cristina Riego.

It was learned that Sandicho has a warrant of arrest for illegal drugs in Lucena City and warrant of arrest for frustrated murder in Binangonan, Rizal.

Monsalve said the one at the top of their link diagram is Avila after she was seen having a meeting with Pagaringan, Serrano, and Sandicho.

Pagaringan is allegedly the driver of Avila.

“Why employees from the National Center for Mental Health were involved? Because Dr. Cortez has implemented reform for patients and from there the anomalies were exposed,” the CIDU chief said.

He added that Avila is one of the respondents in a case filed by the National Bureau of Investigation- Anti Graft Division over the anomalies in the agency.

After that incident, Cortez started to receive threats.

“We also have a witness inside the NCMH,” Monsalve said.

Monsalve said they believed there are still other persons involved in the incident.

The QCPD director said with the filing of the case against the suspects, the case is considered solved.

"Likewise, the suspects who are all at large will be given the chance to prove their innocence in court," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS