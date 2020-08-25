Malacanang has condemned twin explosions in Jolo where 11 people, including six soldiers, were killed on Monday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the explosion incidents in Jolo, Sulu, which left scores dead and wounded, including soldiers," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He said the Palace also condoles with the families and loved ones of those who died in the tragic incidents.

"We call on the residents of Jolo to stay vigilant and report suspicious personalities and unattended items in their areas," Roque said.

Roque assured that the authorities are conducting investigation to identify individuals or groups behind the attacks.

The military said the explosion took place near a grocery store in Jolo around 11:50am. After about an hour, another blast occurred some 100 meters away from the grocery store. Celerina Monte/DMS