A low pressure area at the east side of Batanes may develop into a tropical cyclone, the state weather bureau said in an advisory issued on Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said the low pressure rtea which was spotted at 55km east of Basco, Batanes around 10 am may develop into tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

"The public and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs) concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates regarding the potential development of this weather disturbance," it stated.

"The public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to monitor the rainfall/thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions and take appropriate measures," it added.

According to Pagasa, the LPA and southwest monsoon "bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro provinces, and northern Palawan."

Scattered rains and thunderstorms may also prevail over the rest of Luzon while "flooding and rain-induced landslide may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards." Robina Asido/DMS