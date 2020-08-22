A policewoman was arrested by the Philippine National Police- Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) on Thursday for alleged extortion.

Brig. General Ronald Lee, PNP-IMEG director, said Staff Sergeant Clarissa Dela Cruz was arrested around 3pm in front of a mall in Quezon City after arresting her face shield buyers who failed to pay her and asking for money in exchange for not filing a case against them.

Lee said Dela Cruz, at National Capital Region Police Office-Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (NCRPO- RPHAU), is engaging in business that supplies face shields to online sellers.

“It turned out that the victims were arrested by the personnel of Police Station 4 in Novaliches, Quezon City on August 19, 2020 for a case of estafa. However, PSSg Dela Cruz didn’t pursue the filing of a case at the Prosecutor's Office and instead demanded money from the arrested persons to pay her P40,000 to P50,000 as damages for the failed transactions,” he said.

Two buyers were arrested by the Police Station 4 after Dela Cruz asked for their assistance.

A certain Mrs. Alla, one of her online sellers who acted as middleman to the other buyers that were first arrested, was brought by Dela Cruz to her residence in Sampaloc, Manila.

“She then brought Mrs. Alla to her residence in Sampaloc, Manila while waiting for the P10, 000.00 as payment for the release of Mrs. Alla. Other victims of subject PNCO ( [police non-commissioned officer) sought the help of Tulfo radio program,” Lee said.

Lee said the operation is part of his order intensify operations against PNP personnel who take advantage of the COVID 19 situation and continue to violate the policy of the PNP leadership to shun from illegal activities.

The suspect was whisked to the PNP-IMEG headquarters in Camp Crame for booking and documentation.

Cases for kidnapping, robbery extortion, arbitrary detention; graft and corruption; and Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees were filed by the PNP against Dela Cruz before the Department of Justice (DOJ). Ella Dionisio/DMS