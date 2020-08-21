Malacanang welcomed on Thursday the "speedy" approval of the bicameral conference committee of Congress of the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a virtual press briefing, said the Palace was thankful for the congressional action on the bill.

"We are happy for the immediate passage of the Bayanihan 2...I think they were faithful of the request of the Palace. It did not increase that much," he said.

"I heard that P160 plus billion was approved even if the proposal was P140 billion...we are thankful for the cooperation extended by both Houses of Congress," Roque added.

After both the House of Representatives and the Senate approved the reconciled version of the proposed measure, the enrolled bill will be forwarded to the Office of the President for his action - whether to sign it into law, veto or allow it to lapse into law after 30 days.

Under the Bayanihan 2, the government can fund programs to assist the affected Filipinos and sectors by the coronavirus disease pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS