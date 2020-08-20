National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas will be admitted to a hospital in Manila for an annual checkup due to hypertension.

In his statement, Sinas said he will be admitted at the Chinese Medical Hospital

starting Wednesday night.

"I will be admitted at said hospital starting this evening, Aug 19, 2020 at 5:00pm, henceforth, all concerns and communications shall be directed to the OIC (Officer-in-Charge), NCRPO," he said.

Sinas said Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan, the deputy regional director for administration will serve as the OIC of the National Capital Region Police Office.

According to NCRPO, Sinas needs to undergo annual medical checkup for his hypertension.

Although Sinas may stay in the hospital until Aug. 23, he said he will monitor NCRPO operations and may also appear in case of emergencies.

"I will continuously monitor the activities and operations of NCRPO from time to time," he said.

"Should there be any emergencies or crisis that need my direct supervision, rest assured, I will be there," he added. Robina Asido/DMS