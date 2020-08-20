The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has approved the enforcement of a "stricter" general community quarantine in Metro Manila, which just graduated from a more restrictive quarantine classification, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in an interview by CNN Philippines, said that in a meeting on Tuesday night, the NTF considered the recommendations of the Metro Manila mayors "to actually impose a stricter GCQ."

"Because when we consulted the mayors, they were in agreement that it should be GCQ but it should be the strict type similar to what was imposed in June when we first went to GCQ," he said.

In a later statement released to the media, Roque cited the "transition protocols" in Metro Manila starting August 19.

He said mass gatherings, including religious activities, of more than 10 persons remain prohibited. This was contrary to his earlier statement that religious gatherings were allowed up to 10 percent of seating capacity or up to 10 persons, whichever was higher.

Roque said establishments offering personal care and aesthetic procedures and services (outside salons and barbershops), gyms/fitness studios and sports facilities, testing and tutorial centers, review centers, internet cafes, drive-in cinemas, pet grooming services remain closed following the principle of gradual reopening from modified enhanced community quarantine to GCQ.

Dine-in restaurants, salons and barbershops and all their services, except full body massages, are allowed, he said.

"The local government unit where the establishments are located would determine the capacity," Roque said.

He also said that enforcement of quarantine passes would be the discretion of the local chief executives.

The NTF also required the wearing of face shields, apart from face masks, not only in public transport, but also in commercial places and indoor workplaces, he said.

The mayors in the National Capital Region also agreed to impose unified curfew hours from 8pm to 5am.

The task force also approved that there is no need for a barrier for motorcycle riders living in the same house in places under GCQ. Celerina Monte/DMS