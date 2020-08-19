National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Tuesday that the imposition of strict quarantine classification, such as the modified enhanced community quarantine, in a regional or provincial level is not sustainable.

In a virtual press briefing, Galvez said during the two-week MECQ period in Metro Manila and four provinces, such as Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal, the NTF and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases cooperated for the implementation of localized lockdowns in some areas under the National Action Plan.

"It's important, we have seen that MECQ is not a sustainable strategy; the way forward really is granular implementation of lockdowns. Because if we are under MECQ, there's a huge collateral on the livelihood of our people," he said.

On Monday night, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila and the four nearby provinces, which have been under MECQ from August 4 to 18, would shift to GCQ from August 19 to 31.

Under MECQ, many industries are closed and there are no modes of public transportation.

With Metro Manila and some other areas now under GCQ, more businesses are allowed to operate.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque clarified his Monday's statement that under GCQ, mass gatherings are still not allowed while religious activities are allowed up to 10 percent of seating capacity or up to 10 persons, whichever his higher.

On Monday night when Duterte announced the new quarantine classification in the National Capital Region and four provinces, Roque said religious gatherings were allowed up to 30 percent of the venue's seating capacity.

Dine-ins are also allowed in areas under GCQ but up to 30 percent seating capacity only, he said.

Public transportation is also allowed in areas under GCQ but with reduced operational and vehicle capacity in accordance with the Department of Transportation's guidelines.

Roque said that domestic flights which were suspended during MECQ are allowed also to resume under GCQ.

Operations of gyms and internet cafes are still ban under GCQ despite previous resolution allowing for limited number of customers.

Roque said the new decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting called by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea before their meeting with the President on Monday night.

"It was decided to give in to demand of frontliners. Included too were internet cafes. This meeting superseded the IATF resolution approving gyms and internet cafes," he said.

Roque said he proposed to the IATF that whether the area is under GCQ or MECQ, quarantine passes should still be required to discourage people from going out. Celerina Monte/DMS