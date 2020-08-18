A cop who is one of the persons of interest in the death of a radio announcer in Negros Oriental is now assigned at the National Capital Region Police Office, the Philippine National Police(PNP said on Monday.

“For the information of everybody, Police Executive Master Sergeant Reuel Pinero is in the National Capital Region (NCR) where he is now assigned and the regional director of the NCRPO said he is undergoing 14-day quarantine in their own quarantine facility,” PNP chief General Archie Gamboa said in his virtual briefing.

He did not say if the PNP will investigate Pinero or not.

According to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), the former Negros Oriental policeman , who was earlier reported missing by his family members, holds the key to solving the recent killing of DYMD 93.7 Energy FM broadcaster Rex Cornelio Pepino in Dumaguete City.

Citing reports from local investigators, PTFoMS Executive Director and Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco said Pinero and another policeman are among the persons of interest in the Pepino murder case.

“Reports reaching the Task Force suggest that Pinero was about to shed light on the murder and probably turn state witness before he was allegedly 'picked up' against his will by 'high-ranking officials' of the Philippine National Police (PNP),” he said.

A video showing Pinero with other police officers before boarding a helicopter en route to Metro Manila from Cebu has since been circulating in social media.

"We have very strong reason to believe that PEMS Pinero is now in the hands of higher PNP officials and for that we will seek a clarification from the PNP leadership," said Egco. Ella Dionisio/DMS