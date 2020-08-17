Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año is again tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement on Sunday, Año said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms, including sore throat and body aches last August 13.

“I began my self-quarantine and got myself PCR tested on August 14. Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for COVID-19,” he said.

“In the meantime, I am being closely monitored by my doctors while I am in isolation,” he added.

Last March, he was also infected by the virus.

The secretary said he made the announcement to call the attention of all persons he had close contact with to go on self-quarantine, observe any symptoms in accordance with DOH guidelines, and take appropriate action.

“I also make this announcement to emphasize the severity of the virus, and to encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing. By adhering to these guidelines, we can all help keep our loved ones and our community safe,” he said.

Año is the vice chairman of the National Task Force against COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS