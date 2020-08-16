Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the change in the schedule for the official school opening from August 24 to October 5 will give the Department of Education ( DepEd) more time to prepare for blended learning strategy.

"Well, the DepEd is doing all the preparations. Because the opening of classes was postponed to October it means the DepEd will have more time to ensure the seamless opening of classes," he said.

Roque said the postponement of the opening of classes will also give the DepEd enough time to distribute the budget for modular learning as some public schools in provinces were reportedly asking for donations for printing of modules and school materials.

"I believe that there is enough budget to print modules and maybe they are asking for donations because the original date for the opening of classes on August 24 is near," he said.

"Now that is was moved on October, maybe the DepEd will have enough time to distribute the budget for modular learning," he added. Robina Asido/DMS