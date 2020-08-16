The Philippines reported that deaths from the coronavirus disease( COVID-19) reached 159, the Department of Health ( DOH) said Saturday.

Seventy-one deaths took place in Central Visayas, with 32 coming in July, the DOH said. The National Capital Region reported 61 deaths, with 42 in August and 17 in July.

The total number of deaths are now at 2,600.

There were 4,351 new COVID-19 cases, placing the total at 157, 918. Active cases are at 83, 109. Out of the active cases, mild cases were 91 percent.

The National Capital Region was the main source of the new cases, with 2460 followed by Laguna 232, Cavite 211 Cebu 187 and Rizal 184.

President Rodrigo Duterte will announce on Monday whether NCR, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal stays at modified enhanced community quarantine.

The DOH reported that 805 persons overcame COVID-19, putting total recoveries at 72,209. DMS