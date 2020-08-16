The Philippine government marked the end of the 75th anniversary of World War II in the Pacific on Saturday, asking people to reflect on the United Nations charter.

In a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque quoted the UN charter in saying people should'' practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbors; and to unite our strength to maintain international peace and security.''

Roque said the UN Charter reminds people that the UN is'' determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind; and to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights in the dignity and worth of the human person in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small.''

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed hope that the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II in the Pacific will remind all nations to reject war and continue to work to maintain peace within the region.

"Today, we mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War 2 -- the bloodiest conflict in the history of humankind wherein tens of millions lost their lives and countless more suffered," he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"May this day also be a reminder to all nations to continue to work for peace, settle differences amicably and reject war as an instrument to further their national interests," he added.

Lorenzana said defense department "also remember those who fought in defense of our freedom and pay homage to their sacrifice and heroism."

"Through our Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, we will continue to take care of the welfare of our living World War 2 veterans and the widows of those who have departed," he said.

"Let us honor the memories of those who are no longer with us by emulating their spirit of patriotism in our daily lives," he added. Robina Asido/DMS