The provinces of Nueva Ecija, Batangas and Quezon will be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) starting Sunday while President Rodrigo Duterte will announce on Monday if the National Capital Region and four other provinces will remain under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

"The President approved the recommendation of IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) to place the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Quezon provinces in Luzon under GCQ from August 15 to 31, 2020," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday.

"Other areas under GCQ are Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu lapu City, Mandaue City, municipalities of Minglanilla and Consolacion in Cebu, Isay City in the province of Cebu in Visayas," he added.

"Meanwhile, the quarantine classification of NCR, province of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be announced by the President from Davao this coming Monday. The classification of NCR, Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan will remain in MECQ until 18 of this month. Let's wait until Monday," he said.

"The other areas in the country will be placed under MGCQ", he added.

Roque said the strict enforcement action of National Task Force should be ensured in "other provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities."

"The DILG was tasked to assure that the strict localized or granulized lockdowns based on the zoning containment strategy minimum health standards will be enforce in areas where local actions were needed," he said. Robina Asido/DMS