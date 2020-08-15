Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Abduljihad “Idang” Susukan will be temporarily detained under Philippine National Police (PNP) custody, a military spokesman said on Friday

"Per the arrangement between AFP Chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay and PNP Chief PGen Archie Gamboa and to facilitate the movement and simplify the processes, Susukan will be handed over by the composite security escort to the PNP upon disembarkation at the airport," Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said.

"The temporary custody will be with the PNP pending court order as to the detention facility where Susukan will be jailed," he said.

Arevalo said Susukan will be transported from Davao City to Manila aboard a military aircraft Friday.

He said Susukan will be escorted by a contingent of military and police personnel.

Following the arrest of Susukan, Gapay ordered government troops to intensify its operation for possible retaliation.

"I have directed field unit commanders in Mindanao to further intensify focused military operations to prevent possible retaliation by Idang’s followers and to force them to surrender or face demise," he said.

“We deem the arrest of Idang Susukan as a major blow on the leadership of this ISIS-inspired Abu Sayyaf Group," Gapay said.

"One of the Susukan siblings, Mujib, had been neutralized by AFP operating units in May 2003. Almujahid Susukan was arrested in September 2009 and is currently in jail. And, at 8 pm last night 13August2020, Abduljihad Susukan was arrested by the combined elements of the AFP and PNP," he recalled.

Arevalo said "the soldiers will continue to harness the support of the local populace and civilians leaders to degrade the number and capability of these local terrorists who have been gripping ZamBaSulTa (Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, and Tati-tawi) residents in fear and panic." Robina Asido/DMS