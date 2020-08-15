The arrest of Abu Sayyaf leader Anduljihad "Idang" Susukan is a "serious blow" to the local terrorist group, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Friday.

"This is a serious blow on the ranks and leadership of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group," Major. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman told Daily Manila Shimbun.

Susukan, one of the most wanted terrorists in the country, was turned over to the police by Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari in Davao City on Thursday night.

Susukan is scheduled to be flown to Manila Friday afternoon.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana admitted that the military is not aware why Susukan is with Misuari in Davao, a news report said.

Arevalo said the AFP is looking at the circumstances how Susukan, was able to enter the city.

"We are looking into the circumstances surrounding the matter so we may be enlightened before drawing a conclusion,"Arevalo said when asked for possible lapses of the military after they failed to monitor the entry of Susukan within the home town of President Rodrigo Duterte. Robina Asido/DMS

