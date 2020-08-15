Malacanang said on Friday a survey showing that most Filipinos got worse off in the past year was a "cause of concern."

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, however, that the government has prepared a recovery plan, dubbed as Recharge PH, for the next two years to improve the lives of the Filipinos.

"The Social Weather Stations National Mobile Phone Survey showing a big majority of Filipinos indicated that their quality of life got worse this year compared to a year ago is a cause of concern," he said.

He said the Palace understands the public sentiment considering that the government economists have mentioned that prior to coronavirus disease pandemic, the Philippines was among the fastest growing economies in the region, "with low and stable inflation and lowest ever rates of unemployment, underemployment, and poverty."

"The coronavirus has indeed adversely affected our economy and people's livelihood and business," he said.

To mitigate the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19, the spokesman said the government economists have prepared a "whole-of-society program" paramount in the country's recovery plan.

He said the Recharge PH seeks to refocus, sharpen the design and accelerate the implementation of programs under the 2020 General Appropriations.

"We will implement Recharge PH within 2020 and into 2021 and will be incorporated in the Updated Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022," he said.

He noted that the government’s priority Build, Build, Build programs have also started, subject to health and safety protocols, to create jobs and stimulate the economy.

"We are guided by ingat buhay para sa hanapbuhay as we resolve to recover gradually," Roque added.

In the special SWS survey conducted on July 3-6 through a mobile phone, it found that 79 percent of adult Filipinos said their quality-of-life got worse (termed by SWS as “Losers”), versus 12 percent saying it was the same (“Unchanged”), and only 8 percent saying it got better (“Gainers”), compared to a year ago.

"The 79 percent proportion of Losers in July 2020 is the second highest proportion recorded by SWS. It is next only to the record-high 83 percent in May 2020," the pollster said. Celerina Monte/DMS