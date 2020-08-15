President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the opening of classes for school year 2020-2021 to be moved to October amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memorandum issued Friday, August 14, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Duterte approved the recommendation of the Department of Education to defer the opening of classes to October 5.

The opening of classes was initially scheduled on August 24.

"In this regard, the DepEd is hereby instructed to ensure that all preparations have been made for the smooth and successful virtual opening of classes for Academic Year 2020-2021," Medialdea said in the memorandim to Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

In a separate statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the President's decision is based on the recommendation of the DepEd in response to the implications of the imposition of modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal.

"Per DepEd, the deferment shall apply to both public and private schools. However, for private schools which have started to conduct online classes they shall proceed holding classes, subject to present health protocols following the declared quarantine classification in their respective areas," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS