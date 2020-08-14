The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has tasked its members to assist each local government units in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces, which are still under stricter quarantine protocols, on efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.

Under Resolution No. 62 issued on August 12, the IATF said the move aims to further "opertionalize the national government-enabled, local government-led, and people-centered response against COVID-19."

Each Cabinet member is assigned "to provide stronger support to local government units with areas identified with high community transmission, inasmuch as to strictly monitor health system performance, critical care capacity, and stringent compliance to surveillance, isolation and treatment protocols."

The following are the assignments of each IATF member:

Quezon City - Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexi Nograles;

Pasig City - Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones and Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat;

Municipality of Pateros - Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim;

Marikina City - Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero De Vera III;

Taguig City - Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año and Bases Conversion and Development Authority CEO Vivencio Dizon;

City of Manila - Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II and Anti-Red Tape Authority Director-General Jeremiah Belgica;

Mandaluyong City - Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez;

Makati City - National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.;

San Juan City - Acting National Economic and Development Authority Director General Karl Kendrick Chua;

Muntinlupa City - Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade;

Parañaque City - National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr.;

Las Piñas City - Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar;

Pasay City - Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Roque Jr.;

Caloocan City - Agriculture Secretary William Dar;

Malabon City - Bello, De and Vera;

Navotas City - Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado

Valenzuela City - Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña;

Bulacan province - Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra;

Cavite province - Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana;

Laguna province - Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar; and

Rizal province - Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal are under the modified enhanced community quarantine due to high cases of COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to issue the new quarantine classification of the National Capital Region and the four provinces after August 18. Celerina Monte/DMS