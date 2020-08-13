Authorities on Tuesday arrested six Chinese for allegedly operating a prostitution business and rescued eight foreign national in Angeles City, Pampanga.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the Chinese suspects were arrested by detectives from the CIDG Anti-Transnational Crimes Unit (ATCU) around 2:30am at Fontana Hotel and Villas, Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Rescued were six Chinese and two Vietnamese.

The suspects were arrested while in the act of maintaining and offering for prostitution, police said.

Seized during the rescue operation was the marked money.

CIDG said the arrested persons, rescued women, and the confiscated evidence were brought to the CIDG ATCU office for proper documentation and disposition.

A case for violation of Anti-Trafficking in Person Act of 2003 as amended by Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Person Act of 2012 is being readied for filing through inquest at the Angeles City, Pampanga Prosecutors Office. Ella Dionisio/DMS