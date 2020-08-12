The Department of Health (DOH) said coronavius disease ( COVID-19) clinical trials for the Japanese flu drug Avigan will start August 17.

In a virtual press briefing Tuesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said: "We are ready. The drugs are here, and the protocols have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the Ethics Board."

"Basically, we will start on August 17. A total of 100 patients will be recruited," she said.

Vergeire said there will be two sets of COVID-19 patients under the trial with one being provided the existing supportive care, while the other set being given existing supportive care plus Avigan.

"The patients won't know which medicines they will be getting," said Vergeire.

She also said that patients allowed to participate are those aged 18 to 74 years old, and have no pre-existing medical conditions, such as those affecting the heart, kidney, and co-existing bacterial infections.

Vergeire said they also won't allow patients to participate if they refuse to use contraceptives due to the teratogenic effects of Avigan.

"We will follow our exclusion and inclusion criteria," said Vergeire. DMS