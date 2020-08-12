President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday night that he would go after corrupt officials in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

In a televised message in Davao City, Duterte said those who are innocent have nothing to worry about as they only have to continue working.

"Don't make mistake, these PhilHealth (officials) I said I will go after you. Believe me," he said.

The President said there were erring PhilHealth officials who could have escaped from the previous administrations.

But under his watch, they would fall.

"And with the help of my Cabinet members, I won't brag about it anymore but these are people also, they are simple. Why are they really helping me get rid of you, if it's only possible to kill you," he added.

The Senate has been investigating the alleged massive corruption in PhilHealth.

Duterte has also ordered the Department of Justice to form a panel to probe also the alleged anomalies in the state-run insurance agency. Celerina Monte/DMS