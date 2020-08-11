Police seized around P81 million worth of marijuana in separate operations, according to the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Monday.

Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said operatives seized marijuana products estimated P81.62 million in seven separate anti-illegal drugs operations over the past three weeks.

Gamboa said last August 10, elements of the 3rd Regional Mobile Force Battalion intercepted a shipment of 107 bricks of high-grade marijuana amounting P 13 million from two suspects on board a white van that ran through a police checkpoint in Clark, Mabalacat City.

In Metro Manila, operatives of the District Drug Enforcement Unit of Northern Police District arrested three suspects in a series of operations in Valenzuela City and Antipolo City where they confiscated 34 kilograms of marijuana and 156 grams of high-grade kush estimated to be worth P4,323,000.

Meanwhile in Quezon, Isabela police recovered an abandoned stash of 42 kilograms of marijuana bricks discovered by a jogger along Quezon Blvd Botanical Park with an estimated worth of P5 million.

Gamboa added that three marijuana eradication operations were launched in the hinterlands of Tinglayan, Kalinga in the Cordilleras, and in Toledo City in Central Visayas, which yielded a total of 286,150 fully-grown marijuana plants valued at P 59,260,000.

All marijuana products were destroyed on site.

Gamboa took note of the results of recent operations monitored by the PNP Command Center in Camp Crame as he ordered line units to step up anti-illegal drugs operations even as PNP units are in the midst of COVID-19 response and public safety operations.

“Drug traffickers are taking advantage of the pandemic under the mistaken notion that the PNP is more preoccupied with health concerns,” Gamboa said.

“Be warned. We will intensify operations and continue going after the syndicates, whether big or small,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS