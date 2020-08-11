Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assures that the construction and repair of runway in Pagasa Island will continue despite the COVID - 19 pandemic.

"The ongoing projects that have already been signed its contract will continue. The money will not be recalled by the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) anymore," he told ANC's Headstart.

"But the succeeding repairs like, I think the runway is still there, we can still proceed with the runway, I think the Pagasa projects will go on without interruption,"he added.

Lorenzana said the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is the modernization projects of the AFP that will be on hold while we divert the money to fight the COVID( pandemic)," he added. Robina Asido/DMS